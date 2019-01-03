While hosting CNN's New Year's Eve special with Anderson Cooper, out television personality Andy Cohen revealed he's having a baby boy.

“It's a boy,” Cohen told Cooper. “It's a boy and I've got to tell you something: I cannot wait to meet this boy.”

“You know when I was growing up … I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family. And here we are in 2018, almost '19, and anything's possible,” Cohen added.

The 50-year-old Cohen first announced he's expecting his first child via surrogate on his Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live on December 20.

"Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks' time, I am gonna become a father ... thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” he said.

On the New Year's Eve special, Cohen declined to share the baby's name, but he congratulated singer Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Josef on the birth of their baby girl.

“All the gays are having babies. Here we are,” he said.