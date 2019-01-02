Singer-actor Ricky Martin and husband
Jwan Yosef on Monday announced the birth of their baby girl.
On Instagram, Martin captioned a photo
of his daughter's tiny hands: “We are beyond happy to announce that
we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia
Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we can't wait to
see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful
brothers and me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia [heart
emoji].”
In January, 2018, Martin, 47, revealed
that he and Yosef, a conceptual artist, had
secretly married.
Martin, who came out gay in 2010 after
denying rumors about his sexual orientation, and Yosef are raising
10-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino.
In September, Martin hinted that his
family was about to grow, telling Yosef from a podium, “Let's keep
having babies, man.”
(Related: At
LA LGBT Center gala, Ricky Martin invites husband Jwan Yosef to “keep
having babies.”)