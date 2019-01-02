Singer-actor Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef on Monday announced the birth of their baby girl.

On Instagram, Martin captioned a photo of his daughter's tiny hands: “We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we can't wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers and me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia [heart emoji].”

In January, 2018, Martin, 47, revealed that he and Yosef, a conceptual artist, had secretly married.

Martin, who came out gay in 2010 after denying rumors about his sexual orientation, and Yosef are raising 10-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino.

In September, Martin hinted that his family was about to grow, telling Yosef from a podium, “Let's keep having babies, man.”

