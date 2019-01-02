Queer Eye's grooming guy Jonathan Van Ness announced Sunday that he's starting 2019 as a single man.

The 31-year-old Van Ness announced his split from boyfriend Wilco Froneman on social media.

“She taught me love, she taught me patience, how she handles pain, that shit's amazing,” Van Ness wrote, referring to lyrics from Ariana Grande's hit breakup anthem “Thank U, Next.” “I've loved and I've lost but that's not what I see because look what I found ain't no need for searching, rounding out my 2018 with a very gorg THANK U NEXT. #selflove (LGBT pride flag emoji). Please don't go in on Wilco, he doesn't need the anger & I don't want to see him suffer so just know I'm all good & sometimes people break up – Love you all so much (heart emoji)”

Froneman also had kind words for his ex.

“Not only did Jonathan Van Ness give me the best moments of 2018, but undoubtedly the best moments of my life. I will always love him and cherish every moment we shared. I encourage everyone to continue to send him love, no one deserves anything less,” he wrote on Instagram.

Van Ness and Froneman appeared together for the first time publicly in September at the Emmy Awards.

Speaking earlier with LGBT glossy OUT, Van Ness said that he was attracted to Froneman because “he has no internalized homophobia around masculinity. He's very pro femme and living your life. And that's really attractive to me!”