About two years after coming out
bisexual, professional wrestler Anthony Bowens says he's gay.
The 28-year-old Bowens, who grew up in
New Jersey and often wrestlers under the name “Vigilante,” came
out publicly in a 2016 video with his boyfriend, YouTube star Michael
Pavano.
“In short, just about two years ago I
came out as bisexual which was truely [sic] how I viewed myself at
the time. However, over the last six months or so I’ve started to
identify less and less with that label to the point where it doesn’t
feel like 'me' anymore,” Bowens said on social media.
“As people move on in their lives,
the way they view the world and themselves tends to change and I’m
no different. Which is why if you are to label me, I prefer to
identify as gay,” he added.
In a video titled “COMING OUT …
again” with boyfriend Pavano, Bowens thanked people for their
continued support.
“I’m in love with Michael. I want
to marry Michael. I’m picturing myself being with a man for the
rest of my life, so the term bisexual just felt less and less me the
more time went on. And I now feel more comfortable labeling myself as
gay,” Bowens
said in the video.
Bowens received mostly positive
reaction to his announcement on social media.