Television personality Ellen DeGeneres
is among the 10 women on Gallup's annual survey of most admired
people.
The 60-year-old DeGeneres, who married
actress Portia de Rossi in 2008, is the only LGBT person included on
the list.
(Related: Ellen
DeGeneres reveals she received a bomb threat after coming out
lesbian.)
Gallup's annual survey asked Americans
to name the man and woman living anywhere in the world today whom
they admire most. The annual survey, first started in 1946, was
conducted December 3-12.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama topped
the list of women, followed by Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton and
Melania Trump. DeGeneres was listed in the 8th spot among
women.
Among men, former President Barack
Obama clinched the top spot for the 11th year in a row.
“Barack Obama is now just one
first-place finish short of tying Dwight Eisenhower for the most
times being Most Admired Man, Eisenhower won the distinction 12
times,” Gallup
wrote.
President Donald Trump, former
President George W. Bush, Pope Francis and Bill Gates rounded out the
top 5.