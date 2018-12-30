Australian singer-songwriter Starley Hope, known as Starley, has joined the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Equality Rocks campaign.

“Equality Rocks is a public engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer equality,” the campaign's website states.

“Hi, I'm Starley and I'm proud to stand with the Human Rights Campaign, because I believe in equality for all and equality rocks,” Starley said in a video released last week.

Starley, who came out bisexual in 2017, earlier this year released “Love is Love,” a single about her rocky coming out to her family.

“Basically, during the time that I was at the peak of my career – touring and everything like that – I fell in love with a woman, and I had to tell my family about it,” Starley explained. “So, I called my father and I told him about it, and it basically spiraled from there.”

“It wasn't about me coming at my family and saying they're wrong and they're bad, or anything like that. I know that they love me ... and I would love for them to accept me and to accept others,” she added.

Other artists who have joined the campaign include Will Wiesenfeld, Shea Diamond, Michael Blume, Jussie Smollett, Hayley Kiyoko, Wilson Phillips, Portugal The Man, A Great Big World, Megan Hilty, Daya, Brendon Urie, MUNA, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Neon Trees, Florence and the Machine, Phoenix, Sara Bareilles, Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney and Animal Collective.