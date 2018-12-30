Australian singer-songwriter Starley
Hope, known as Starley, has joined the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC)
Equality Rocks campaign.
“Equality Rocks is a public
engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American
and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender
and queer equality,” the campaign's
website states.
“Hi, I'm Starley and I'm proud to
stand with the Human Rights Campaign, because I believe in equality
for all and equality rocks,” Starley said in a video released last
week.
Starley, who came out bisexual in 2017,
earlier this year released “Love is Love,” a single about her
rocky coming out to her family.
“Basically, during the time that I
was at the peak of my career – touring and everything like that –
I fell in love with a woman, and I had to tell my family about it,”
Starley explained. “So, I called my father and I told him about
it, and it basically spiraled from there.”
“It wasn't about me coming at my
family and saying they're wrong and they're bad, or anything like
that. I know that they love me ... and I would love for them to
accept me and to accept others,” she added.
Other artists who have joined the
campaign include Will Wiesenfeld, Shea Diamond, Michael Blume, Jussie
Smollett, Hayley Kiyoko, Wilson Phillips, Portugal The Man, A Great
Big World, Megan Hilty, Daya, Brendon Urie, MUNA, the Yeah Yeah
Yeahs, Neon Trees, Florence and the Machine, Phoenix, Sara Bareilles,
Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney and Animal Collective.