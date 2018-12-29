Kevin Spacey is seeking to avoid appearing in court early next month for his arraignment on a felony charge of sexual assault.

According to the Boston Globe, Spacey's attorneys have filed a motion asking the judge to excuse their client's attendance. The hearing is scheduled for Monday, January 7.

Spacey is being charged criminally in connection with a 2016 incident involving a young man who was 18 at the time. The incident allegedly took place at a Nantucket, Massachusetts restaurant.

The charges involve the son of former television anchor Heather Unruh, who during a press conference last year accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her son.

Unruh said that Spacey got her son drunk then “stuck his hand inside [his] pants and grabbed his genitals.”

Prosecutors asked the judge to deny Spacey's request.

“At no time was there any agreement between the defendant and [prosecutors] with respect to the issue of the defendant’s appearance for arraignment,” Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Michael K. Giardino wrote. “Furthermore, during a telephone call on December 27, 2018 with [Spacey’s] attorney [Juliane] Balliro, she was specifically informed that [prosecutors] would not agree to the waiver.”

Spacey faces up to five years in prison and the requirement to register as a sex offender in Massachusetts, according to the Globe.

According to Mass Live, which obtained the state police report, evidence in the case includes a Snapchat video – sent by the victim to his girlfriend – of Spacey allegedly groping the front the victim's pants. Several outlets reported that the clip was less than a second long. Spacey's lawyers have argued that the video does not show that a crime took place. They also point out that the victim, who worked as a busboy at the restaurant, did not report the incident to police for over a year and that he misrepresented himself, telling Spacey that he was 23 years old.

Soon after the charges were announced on Monday, Spacey released a bizarre 3-minute video of himself in his House of Cards character, Frank Underwood, a ruthless politician who stops at nothing to reach the White House.

“I can promise you this: If I didn't pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I'm certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn't do,” Spacey says in the video.

The charges are the latest in a string of accusations unleashed against Spacey after Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp last year accused Spacey of sexual misconduct when the two actors were working on Broadway and Rapp was 14. In response, Spacey, for the first time publicly, announced that he is gay.

The claims resulted in Spacey's firing from House of Cards.