Social conservative Franklin Graham
said in a Facebook post this week that he's tired of the media's
“vicious attacks” on President Donald Trump.
Graham, son of the late televangelist
Billy Graham and a Trump supporter, said that he was “tired of all
the fighting in Washington” and blamed the media for questioning
the president.
“I’m tired of all the fighting in
Washington. You can’t turn on the news or read the headlines online
without being overwhelmed by all of the political squabbling (to put
it mildly). The news media are so vicious and relentless in their
fault finding and their attacks on the president. It’s just
sickening,” Graham wrote.
“We have the potential for so much
good and so much progress for our nation, but Washington is
squandering it away over political agendas. I’m thankful that I
have put my faith and trust in God who never grows weary and is never
shut down, no matter what the problems are,” he added.
Graham is a vocal opponent of LGBT
rights.
(Related: Franklin
Graham warns that gay drama Moonlight
is part of “Hollywood's dark plan.”)