Disney's upcoming action blockbuster
Jungle Cruise will feature a coming out scene that leaves out
the word “gay.”
In August, the Los Angeles Blade
quoted a film producer as saying that British comedian Jack Whitehall
will play “a gay man” in the film who is “hugely effete, very
camp and very funny.”
According to TMZ, Whitehall's character
of McGregor has a coming out scene with Frank (played by Dwayne “The
Rock” Johnson) in which he discusses his romantic history, makes it
clear that he has no interest in women and states that his sister
supports him, but does not use the word “gay” to describe
himself.
“[S]ources who attended [a test
screening of the film] tell TMZ Disney avoids using the word 'gay'
when Jack Whitehall's character, McGregor, comes out to Dwayne 'The
Rock' Johnson,” TMZ
reported.
Disney faced criticism when it was
reported that Whitehall, a straight man, would play the part of
McGregor, the studio's first major gay role.
“Your first significant gay role will
be played by a straight white man perpetuating stereotypes? Fail!
This ship should sink,” out actor Omar Sharif Jr. tweeted.
Jungle Cruise
is expected to arrive in 2020.