Gerri Cannon and Lisa Bunker will make history next week when they're sworn into office as New Hampshire's first openly transgender women to serve in the State House.

Cannon will represent Somersworth, while Bunker will represent Exeter.

According to the Portsmouth Herald, New Hampshire voters elected an openly transgender legislator in 2012. But Stacie Laughton was never sworn in because of a felony conviction that surfaced after she was elected.

Bunker said that the election of President Donald Trump motivated her to pursue politics. Virginia state Delegate Danica Roem's come-from-behind victory over incumbent Delegate Bob Marshall, a Republican and a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, to become Virginia's first transgender legislator, inspired Bunker to make it official.

(Related: Danica Roem, Virginia's first transgender legislator, sworn in.)

“That news electrified me,” Bunker said. “I stayed up all night reading about her and her candidacy.”

“She ran a principled campaign on her qualifications and the issues,” she added. “She did not make her gender identity a part of her race. Her opponent tried to, but it backfired on him and she got elected. She campaigned hard, she wore out pairs of shoes canvassing and she got herself elected. I thought if Danica can do it, I can do it.”

Cannon said that there are “lots of health and human services issues,” including conversion therapy, she wants to weigh in on.

“We had bills on conversion therapy.” Cannon said, referring to the practice of attempting to alter an LGBT person's sexual orientation or gender identity. “When I listened to people fighting against it, it just bothered me. So, I said, you know, I can add a voice here. And a more intelligent voice.”

Cannon and Bunker will be sworn in on January 2.