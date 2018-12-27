Hollywood producer Dustin Lance Black has criticized the media for reporting on the backlash he and husband Tom Daley faced after promoting Pampers in a photo with their infant son.

Black, 44, and Daley, a 24-year-old Olympic diver, welcomed their first child, Robbie, in June via surrogate.

The men, who married last year in England, shared on social media a photo of themselves gazing over their son in front of a Christmas tree. While their baby's face is not included in the photo, many users criticized it being used to promote Pampers.

“Our first family Christmas,” Daley captioned the photo on Instagram. “Having Robbie in our lives this year is going to be so magical, our Christmas family traditions will be passed down another generation. … When the weather gets cold, it can irritate skin and The Pure Protection nappies [from Pampers] are made with premium cotton and plant based materials and are kind to the skin and soft to the touch..perfect for snuggles by the Christmas tree #ad.”

In a tweet, Black called the outraged “manufactured” by the “oft-homophobic UK tabloids.”

“I was heartened when a major family brand asked us to be their 1st two-father-family reps,” Black said. “It felt like progress. Sad to see some jump on an 'outrage' train manufactured by oft-homophobic UK tabloids. I will keep my ire aimed at those who actively exclude our LGBTQ families.”

The Sun wrote, “Fans branded Tom and Dustin 'sell outs' for using their baby son in a paid partnership with Pampers,” while the Mirror reported that the couple “drew criticism for what looked like an innocent photo.”