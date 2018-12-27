Adam Lambert's cover of “Believe” made Cher cry.

On Wednesday, CBS broadcast the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors, which recognized the contributions of Cher, Reba McEntire, composer Philip Glass, jazz sax player Wayne Shorter and Broadway's Hamilton. The ceremony took place earlier this month.

As Lambert performed his remix of “Believe,” turning the 1998 dance tune into a powerful ballad, Cher was seen wiping tears away from her eyes.

Cyndi Lauper also performed a version of “If I Could Turn Back Time,” and she joined Lambert for a duet of “I Got You Babe.”

“[Lambert] was so great,” Lauper tweeted.

“Tried 2 write Feelings About Adam Lambert Singing Believe In Words, but Cant seem 2,” Cher tweeted on Wednesday. “When Your senses are Overwhelmed All Can you feel with your [heart].”

“I Was Shocked AND Over The MOON When Cindi [Lauper] came out Rocking the house,” she added. “When Adam & Cindi Sang Together It=Heaven.”

Cher explained that Lauper had told her that she was in Los Angeles, not New York where the ceremony was held.