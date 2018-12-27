Adam Lambert's cover of “Believe”
made Cher cry.
On Wednesday, CBS broadcast the 2018
Kennedy Center Honors, which recognized the contributions of Cher,
Reba McEntire, composer Philip Glass, jazz sax player Wayne Shorter
and Broadway's Hamilton. The ceremony took place earlier this
month.
As Lambert performed his remix of
“Believe,” turning the 1998 dance tune into a powerful ballad,
Cher was seen wiping tears away from her eyes.
Cyndi Lauper also performed a version
of “If I Could Turn Back Time,” and she joined Lambert for a duet
of “I Got You Babe.”
“[Lambert] was so great,” Lauper
tweeted.
“Tried 2 write Feelings About Adam
Lambert Singing Believe In Words, but Cant seem 2,” Cher tweeted on
Wednesday. “When Your senses are Overwhelmed All Can you feel with
your [heart].”
“I Was Shocked AND Over The MOON When
Cindi [Lauper] came out Rocking the house,” she added. “When
Adam & Cindi Sang Together It=Heaven.”
Cher explained that Lauper had told her
that she was in Los Angeles, not New York where the ceremony was
held.