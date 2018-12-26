Beleaguered actor Kevin Spacey is being charged criminally in connection with an incident that took place in 2016.

According to multiple sources, Cape Cod and the Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe announced the charges on Monday.

The incident allegedly took place at a Nantucket, Massachusetts restaurant.

Spacey, whom Netflix fired from House of Cards after numerous men stepped forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, released a bizarre video on YouTube titled “Let Me Be Frank.” In House of Cards, Spacey played Frank Underwood, a ruthless politician who stops at nothing to reach the White House.

In the three-minute video, Spacey, standing in a kitchen wearing an apron with Santas printed on it, delivers a chilling monologue in his Underwood character.

“I know what you want,” Spacey says. “Oh sure, they may have tried to separate us, but what we have is too strong, too powerful. After all, we shared everything, you and I. I told you my deepest, darkest secrets. I showed you exactly what people are capable of. I shocked you with my honesty, but mostly I challenged you and made you think. And you trusted me, even though you knew you shouldn't. So we're not done, no matter what anyone says. And besides, I know what you want. You want me back.”

“I can promise you this: If I didn't pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I'm certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn't do,” he adds.

As of Tuesday, the video had received nearly 6 million views.

Last year, Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp was the first to level accusations against Spacey. Rapp accused Spacey of sexual misconduct when the two actors were working on Broadway and Rapp was 14.

The revelation led to multiple men coming forward with their “me too” stories.

The charges in Massachusetts involve the son of former television anchor Heather Unruh, who during a press conference last year accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her son, who was 18 at the time, in a bar in Nantucket.

Unruh said that Spacey got her son drunk then “stuck his hand inside [his] pants and grabbed his genitals.”

Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned on charges of indecent assault and battery on January 7.