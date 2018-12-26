Beleaguered actor Kevin Spacey is being
charged criminally in connection with an incident that took place in
2016.
According to multiple sources, Cape Cod
and the Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe announced the
charges on Monday.
The incident allegedly took place at a
Nantucket, Massachusetts restaurant.
Spacey, whom Netflix fired from House
of Cards after numerous men stepped forward with allegations of
sexual misconduct, released a bizarre video on YouTube titled “Let
Me Be Frank.” In House of Cards, Spacey played Frank
Underwood, a ruthless politician who stops at nothing to reach the
White House.
In the three-minute video, Spacey,
standing in a kitchen wearing an apron with Santas printed on it,
delivers a chilling monologue in his Underwood character.
“I know what you want,” Spacey
says. “Oh sure, they may have tried to separate us, but what we
have is too strong, too powerful. After all, we shared everything,
you and I. I told you my deepest, darkest secrets. I showed you
exactly what people are capable of. I shocked you with my honesty,
but mostly I challenged you and made you think. And you trusted me,
even though you knew you shouldn't. So we're not done, no matter
what anyone says. And besides, I know what you want. You want me
back.”
“I can promise you this: If I didn't
pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I'm certainly not
going to pay the price for the things I didn't do,” he adds.
As of Tuesday, the video had received
nearly 6 million views.
Last year, Star Trek: Discovery
actor Anthony Rapp was the first to level accusations against Spacey.
Rapp accused Spacey of sexual misconduct when the two actors were
working on Broadway and Rapp was 14.
The revelation led to multiple men
coming forward with their “me too” stories.
The charges in Massachusetts involve
the son of former television anchor Heather Unruh, who during a press
conference last year accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her son,
who was 18 at the time, in a bar in Nantucket.
Unruh said that Spacey got her son
drunk then “stuck his hand inside [his] pants and grabbed his
genitals.”
Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned on
charges of indecent assault and battery on January 7.