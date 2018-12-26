Out electronic musician Will Wiesenfeld of Baths has joined the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Equality Rocks campaign.

“Equality Rocks is a public engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer equality,” the campaign's website states.

“It's extremely freeing to be open and authentic and honest with what I'm doing because I kind of don't know how to do it any other way,” Wiesenfeld said in a video released last week. “You have to put in the effort to make something that feels real to you for people to respond to it in a real way.”

“I get to meet more queer people at once at our shows than I do in any other walk of my own life – which is great.”

“I personally support LGBTQ equality because it's an essential part of my life. It permeates all the stuff that I do, all the art I make, all the people I make friends with. It's fundamental to everyone's well-being to be treated the same,” he added.

Other artists who have joined the campaign include Shea Diamond, Michael Blume, Jussie Smollett, Hayley Kiyoko, Wilson Phillips, Portugal The Man, A Great Big World, Megan Hilty, Daya, Brendon Urie, MUNA, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Neon Trees, Florence and the Machine, Phoenix, Sara Bareilles, Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney and Animal Collective.