Out electronic musician Will Wiesenfeld
of Baths has joined the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Equality Rocks
campaign.
“Equality Rocks is a public
engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American
and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender
and queer equality,” the campaign's
website states.
“It's extremely freeing to be open
and authentic and honest with what I'm doing because I kind of don't
know how to do it any other way,” Wiesenfeld said in a video
released last week. “You have to put in the effort to make
something that feels real to you for people to respond to it in a
real way.”
“I get to meet more queer people at
once at our shows than I do in any other walk of my own life –
which is great.”
“I personally support LGBTQ equality
because it's an essential part of my life. It permeates all the
stuff that I do, all the art I make, all the people I make friends
with. It's fundamental to everyone's well-being to be treated the
same,” he added.
Other artists who have joined the
campaign include Shea Diamond, Michael Blume, Jussie Smollett, Hayley
Kiyoko, Wilson Phillips, Portugal The Man, A Great Big World, Megan
Hilty, Daya, Brendon Urie, MUNA, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Neon Trees,
Florence and the Machine, Phoenix, Sara Bareilles, Tegan and Sara,
Sleater-Kinney and Animal Collective.