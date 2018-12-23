Transgender singer-songwriter Shea Diamond has joined the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Equality Rocks campaign.

“Equality Rocks is a public engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer equality,” the campaign's website states.

“As an artist now, I think the most rewarding thing I can do is speak to the times now,” Diamond said in a video released this week. “If you listen to your favorite song right now, 20 years from now, would the next generation know that we were struggling and still fighting for rights? Would they know that trans women were being killed at the rate they were being killed? Would they know that we are still living in an age where people are still hiding their truth afraid to be killed? When you can blast something and make a political statement, it means something.”

Diamond performed at HRC's 22nd annual National Dinner. She dedicated her performance to transgender people.

“With this climate, with over 20 trans women this year that we know of violently killed, I am more proud of you than I’ve ever been,” Diamond said at the event. “It is our moral obligation to fight for every single life, and that includes trans lives. Trans lives matter.”

Diamond's debut album, Seen It All, is available now.

Other artists who have joined the campaign include Michael Blume, Jussie Smollett, Hayley Kiyoko, Wilson Phillips, Portugal The Man, A Great Big World, Megan Hilty, Daya, Brendon Urie, MUNA, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Neon Trees, Florence and the Machine, Phoenix, Sara Bareilles, Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney and Animal Collective.