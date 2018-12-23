Married couple Tom Daley and Dustin
Lance Black shared an adorable photo with their six-month-old son
Robbie in front of a Christmas tree.
Daley, 24, and Black, 44, welcomed
their first child in June via surrogate.
In the photo, the men gaze at their
son in front of a Christmas tree. Their baby's face is not included
in the photo.
“LOOK AT THOSE LEGS!” Daley, an
Olympic diver, captioned the photo on Instagram. “Our first family
Christmas. Having Robbie in our lives this year is going to be so
magical, our Christmas family traditions will be passed down another
generation.”
The post goes on to promote Pampers
Pure Protection, with Daley saying that they keep his baby
“comfortable.”
“When the weather gets cold, it can
irritate skin and The Pure Protection nappies are made with premium
cotton and plant based materials and are kind to the skin and soft to
the touch..perfect for snuggles by the Christmas tree #ad.”
Black, a Hollywood producer, also
shared the photo on Instagram and also included the nod to Pampers.
Some users reacted negatively to the
inclusion of an ad in the photo's caption.
“It's offensive to gay couples who
struggle to make a family. Total loss of respect,” one user wrote.
The men began dating shortly after
Daley came out bisexual in a YouTube video in 2013. They married in
England in 2017.