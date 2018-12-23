Married couple Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black shared an adorable photo with their six-month-old son Robbie in front of a Christmas tree.

Daley, 24, and Black, 44, welcomed their first child in June via surrogate.

In the photo, the men gaze at their son in front of a Christmas tree. Their baby's face is not included in the photo.

“LOOK AT THOSE LEGS!” Daley, an Olympic diver, captioned the photo on Instagram. “Our first family Christmas. Having Robbie in our lives this year is going to be so magical, our Christmas family traditions will be passed down another generation.”

The post goes on to promote Pampers Pure Protection, with Daley saying that they keep his baby “comfortable.”

“When the weather gets cold, it can irritate skin and The Pure Protection nappies are made with premium cotton and plant based materials and are kind to the skin and soft to the touch..perfect for snuggles by the Christmas tree #ad.”

Black, a Hollywood producer, also shared the photo on Instagram and also included the nod to Pampers.

Some users reacted negatively to the inclusion of an ad in the photo's caption.

“It's offensive to gay couples who struggle to make a family. Total loss of respect,” one user wrote.

The men began dating shortly after Daley came out bisexual in a YouTube video in 2013. They married in England in 2017.