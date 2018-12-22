During an appearance this week in Iowa, openly gay Pete Buttigieg told CNN that he'll decide within the next few weeks whether he'll run for president in 2020.

Buttigieg, a Democrat, recently announced that he would not seek a third term as mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

According to CNN, Buttigieg spoke at Progress Iowa's holiday party in Des Moines on Thursday.

He told the outlet that he'll announce in a few weeks whether he's running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“I think any candidate that is not already very famous probably needs to make some kind of move in January,” Buttigieg said.

“A field that is spread very thin probably works to the advantage of a newcomer if you are very good at it, and the only way to find out is to be tested in the field,” he added.

Buttigieg, who came out gay in a 2015 op-ed, married Chasten Glezman, a teacher, in June.