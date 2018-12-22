During an appearance this week in Iowa,
openly gay Pete Buttigieg told CNN that he'll decide within the next
few weeks whether he'll run for president in 2020.
Buttigieg, a Democrat, recently
announced that he would not seek a third term as mayor of South Bend,
Indiana.
According to CNN, Buttigieg spoke at
Progress Iowa's holiday party in Des Moines on Thursday.
He told the outlet that he'll announce
in a few weeks whether he's running for the Democratic presidential
nomination.
“I think any candidate that is not
already very famous probably needs to make some kind of move in
January,” Buttigieg
said.
“A field that is spread very thin
probably works to the advantage of a newcomer if you are very good at
it, and the only way to find out is to be tested in the field,” he
added.
Buttigieg, who came out gay in a 2015
op-ed, married Chasten Glezman, a teacher, in June.