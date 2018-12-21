LGBT sports blog Outsports has named out figure skater Adam Rippon its Person of the Year.

“For his incredible year both on and off the ice, Rippon is Outsports' 2018 Person of the Year,” editors wrote.

Rippon, who came out in 2015, was the first openly gay U.S. male athlete to medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The 29-year-old Rippon continued to make headlines after the Olympics.

“In addition to wowing America with his medal-winning free skate in the team competition at the Winter Olympics, this year Rippon won Dancing With The Stars, stirred political conversation around LGBTQ rights and the White House, worked the red carpet at the Oscars, acted in an episode of Will & Grace, was a guest on seemingly countless news and talk shows, and most recently returned to the ice for a Christmas TV special,” Outsports wrote. “He’s been on numerous 'best-of' lists recapping the year. Oh, and did we mention he danced with Elmo and sang his own rendition of a Rihanna hit before skating to it?”

Earlier this year, Rippon announced his retirement from competitive figure skating. Rippon said that he's had “moments of uncertainty” this year as he leaps “into the unknown.”

“I’ll always be an athlete at heart, but I’ve also always felt I was an entertainer. I love making people laugh. So being able to do something that’s always been a dream of mine, I feel like that’s my true calling,” Rippon said.