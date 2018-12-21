In a recent The Daily Beast interview, out actor Michael Urie revealed that he was advised not to take a gay role in the ABC comedy Ugly Betty.

Ugly Betty, which ran for 4 seasons, followed nerdy Betty Suarez (America Ferrera) after she landed a job at prestigious fashion magazine MODE. Urie played Marc St. James, the gay personal assistant of MODE magazine's creative editor Wilhelmina Slater (played by Vanessa Williams).

“When Ugly Betty started, I was a totally unknown actor,” Urie said. “There was a sense from people advising and representing me that if the show didn’t take off then it would be back to the drawing board, and I wouldn’t want to be pigeonholed as one type of gay person.”

“I have never said no to a role because it was a gay role. It was such a silly idea. But it was a very real idea from very important people, that I could get typecast as gay. I remember thinking, ‘I know from the theater that there’s a way to keep playing gay parts and not do the same thing over and over again.”

“I also knew a very clever casting director [who] once told me, ‘You can’t get cast until you get typecast,'” he added.

Urie, 38, also revealed that he received hate mail while working on Ugly Betty.

“I got occasional hate mail when I was on Ugly Betty, but I never felt in any danger,” he said.

Urie currently stars in the Broadway revival of Torch Song.