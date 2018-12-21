Out television personality Andy Cohen
on Thursday announced he's expecting his first child via surrogate.
The 50-year-old Cohen made the
announcement as he shared the Watch What Happens Clubhouse
stage with Vicki Gunvalson, NeNe Leakes, Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer
and Teresa Giudice, veterans of Bravo's Real Housewives
franchises.
"I overshare and I expect everyone
around me to do the same," said
Cohen. "Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that
after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers
and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about
six weeks' time, I am gonna become a father ... thanks to a wonderful
surrogate who is carrying my future.”
“Family means everything to me, and
having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for
my entire life. And, though it’s taken me longer than most to get
there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding
chapter yet.”
"Here's to 2019," he added.
Celebrities, including Kelly Ripa, John
Mayer, Laverne Cox and Busy Philipps, congratulated Cohen on social
media.
“You're gonna be the best daddy out
there,” actor Taylor Lautner said. “huge congrats and so much
love.”