Out television personality Andy Cohen on Thursday announced he's expecting his first child via surrogate.

The 50-year-old Cohen made the announcement as he shared the Watch What Happens Clubhouse stage with Vicki Gunvalson, NeNe Leakes, Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer and Teresa Giudice, veterans of Bravo's Real Housewives franchises.

"I overshare and I expect everyone around me to do the same," said Cohen. "Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks' time, I am gonna become a father ... thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future.”

“Family means everything to me, and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life. And, though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”

"Here's to 2019," he added.

Celebrities, including Kelly Ripa, John Mayer, Laverne Cox and Busy Philipps, congratulated Cohen on social media.

“You're gonna be the best daddy out there,” actor Taylor Lautner said. “huge congrats and so much love.”