John Kasich, Ohio's outgoing Republican governor, on Wednesday signed an executive order prohibiting workplace discrimination against transgender state workers.

The order replaces a previous order that included sexual orientation, but not gender identity.

Equality Ohio, the state's largest LGBT rights advocate, had called on Kasich to sign such an order before leaving office.

“Equality Ohio has been sending the governor letters with stories from LGBTQ Ohioans about their experiences with discrimination throughout the year and finding opportunities to grow his familiarity with transgender people and their lives,” Equality Ohio Executive Director Alana Jochum said in a statement. “He heard this call, and we are grateful for Gov. Kasich’s leadership in extending non-discrimination protections for transgender state employees.”

Jame Knapp, executive director of TransOhio, called the move “historic.”

While such orders can be reversed by a new administration, Freedom for All Americans said in a statement praising the order that Governor-elect Mike DeWine, a Republican, has expressed some support for preserving Kasich's order.

Kasich, who campaigned for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, has frequently criticized President Donald Trump's policies. Kasich recently told the Cleveland Plain Dealer that he plans to stay out of the 2020 race. “I can't beat [Trump] in a primary,” he said.