TLC has released a trailer for the upcoming fifth season of I Am Jazz.

TLC's reality series follows Jazz Jennings, a transgender teen, and her family.

Jennings, who turned 18 in October, had gender confirmation surgery in June.

In the trailer, Jennings and her family prepare for the surgery, which is described by her team of doctors as “the most difficult case” that they have encountered.

“I've been waiting for this my whole life and now it's time,” Jennings says in the clip as she's being pushed into the operating room.

The trailer also reveals Jennings' boyfriend, though his face isn't clearly shown.

“I feel like I've been ready to fall in love for so long,” Jennings tells one of her brothers. “It's like the ultimate connection.”

“Amir just gets me. And I get him,” Jennings says in a voice over.

I Am Jazz season 5 premieres on January 1.

