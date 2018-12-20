TLC has released a trailer for the
upcoming fifth season of I Am Jazz.
TLC's reality series follows Jazz
Jennings, a transgender teen, and her family.
Jennings, who turned 18 in October, had
gender confirmation surgery in June.
In the trailer, Jennings and her family
prepare for the surgery, which is described by her team of doctors as
“the most difficult case” that they have encountered.
“I've been waiting for this my whole
life and now it's time,” Jennings says in the clip as she's being
pushed into the operating room.
The
trailer also reveals Jennings' boyfriend, though his face isn't
clearly shown.
“I feel like I've been ready to fall
in love for so long,” Jennings tells one of her brothers. “It's
like the ultimate connection.”
“Amir just gets me. And I get him,”
Jennings says in a voice over.
I Am Jazz season 5 premieres on
January 1.
