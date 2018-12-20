In an interview with Bustle,
Darren Criss said that he's done playing gay characters.
Criss, 31, is best known for playing
Blaine Anderson, a confident gay teen, on the Fox musical-comedy
Glee. On Broadway, he played transgender rock star Hedwig in
the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Earlier this year, he
played Andrew Cunanan, a gay man accused of murdering at least five
people, including Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace, in FX's
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.
(Cunanan killed himself as
police closed in on him.)
Criss said that he
believes out actors should play gay roles.
“There are certain [queer] roles that
I'll see that are just wonderful,” Criss
said. “But I want to make sure I won't be another straight boy
taking a gay man's role.”
He added that he felt “unfortunate”
because “getting to play those characters is inherently a wonderful
dramatic experience. It has made for very, very compelling and
interesting people.”
Criss can next be seen in director
Roland Emmerich's historical action drama film Midway, which
arrives on November 8, 2019.