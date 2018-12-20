In an interview with Bustle, Darren Criss said that he's done playing gay characters.

Criss, 31, is best known for playing Blaine Anderson, a confident gay teen, on the Fox musical-comedy Glee. On Broadway, he played transgender rock star Hedwig in the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Earlier this year, he played Andrew Cunanan, a gay man accused of murdering at least five people, including Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace, in FX's American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. (Cunanan killed himself as police closed in on him.)

Criss said that he believes out actors should play gay roles.

“There are certain [queer] roles that I'll see that are just wonderful,” Criss said. “But I want to make sure I won't be another straight boy taking a gay man's role.”

He added that he felt “unfortunate” because “getting to play those characters is inherently a wonderful dramatic experience. It has made for very, very compelling and interesting people.”

Criss can next be seen in director Roland Emmerich's historical action drama film Midway, which arrives on November 8, 2019.