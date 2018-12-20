Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham's
divorce appears to be moving forward, despite an attempt to
reconcile.
The men tied the knot on October 27,
2017 in Palm Springs, California in a ceremony officiated by Kris
Jenner. Roughly six months later, in May, Haynes cited
irreconcilable differences in filing for divorce.
In September, close friend Gus
Kenworthy told Us Weekly that the couple was in “a good
place” and were “working on things.”
The following month, the couple
celebrated their one year anniversary, with each posting photos from
their wedding on Instagram and celebrating their relationship.
“Happy anniversary my beautiful
husband... life is a beautiful place with you beside me,” Leatham
caption a post on Instagram.
According to The
Blast, Leatham, a 47-year-old floral designer, notified the
court that he had served Haynes, 30, with a preliminary declaration
of disclosure, a routine divorce procedure in California related to
disclosing financial assets.
Haynes, whose credits include Arrow,
Teen Wolf and American Horror Story: Cult, came out gay
in 2015.