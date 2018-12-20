Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham's divorce appears to be moving forward, despite an attempt to reconcile.

The men tied the knot on October 27, 2017 in Palm Springs, California in a ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner. Roughly six months later, in May, Haynes cited irreconcilable differences in filing for divorce.

In September, close friend Gus Kenworthy told Us Weekly that the couple was in “a good place” and were “working on things.”

The following month, the couple celebrated their one year anniversary, with each posting photos from their wedding on Instagram and celebrating their relationship.

“Happy anniversary my beautiful husband... life is a beautiful place with you beside me,” Leatham caption a post on Instagram.

According to The Blast, Leatham, a 47-year-old floral designer, notified the court that he had served Haynes, 30, with a preliminary declaration of disclosure, a routine divorce procedure in California related to disclosing financial assets.

Haynes, whose credits include Arrow, Teen Wolf and American Horror Story: Cult, came out gay in 2015.