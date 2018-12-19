An assistant principal at Liberty High
School in Clarksburg, West Virginia accused of harassing a
transgender student has been given a four-day suspension with pay.
According to the AP, the suspension
stems from a November 7 incident in which Lee Livengood confronted
student Michael Critchfield in the boys bathroom. Critchfield, 15,
said that Livengood challenged him to use a urinal to prove he was a
boy and told him “you freak me out.”
Critchfield said that he was
traumatized by the incident.
The West Virginia chapter of the ACLU
filed a complaint against the assistant principal with the
superintendent of the Harrison County schools.
The ACLU called Livengood's four-day
suspension insufficient.
In a statement, the ACLU called on the
county school district to “make significant changes to its
culture.”