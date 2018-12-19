An assistant principal at Liberty High School in Clarksburg, West Virginia accused of harassing a transgender student has been given a four-day suspension with pay.

According to the AP, the suspension stems from a November 7 incident in which Lee Livengood confronted student Michael Critchfield in the boys bathroom. Critchfield, 15, said that Livengood challenged him to use a urinal to prove he was a boy and told him “you freak me out.”

Critchfield said that he was traumatized by the incident.

The West Virginia chapter of the ACLU filed a complaint against the assistant principal with the superintendent of the Harrison County schools.

The ACLU called Livengood's four-day suspension insufficient.

In a statement, the ACLU called on the county school district to “make significant changes to its culture.”