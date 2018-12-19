Bravo is working on a Queer as Folk
reboot.
According to Deadline Hollywood,
this installment will be based on the original UK series from creator
Russell T. Davies and writer-director Stephen Dunn. Davies and Dunn
will executive produce the new series.
The new version will feature new
characters in a new setting, Deadline
reported.
The UK series featured Aidan Gillen,
Charlie Hunnam and Craig Kelly as three gay men living in
Manchester's gay village. The series premiered in 1999 on Channel 4.
In 2000, Showtime and Canadian cable
channel Showcase launched a version of the series set in Pittsburgh
starring Gale Harold, Randy Harrison, Hal Sparks, Peter Paige and
Scott Lowell. The show was considered groundbreaking for its
depiction of gay characters and lasted five seasons.