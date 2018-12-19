Bravo is working on a Queer as Folk reboot.

According to Deadline Hollywood, this installment will be based on the original UK series from creator Russell T. Davies and writer-director Stephen Dunn. Davies and Dunn will executive produce the new series.

The new version will feature new characters in a new setting, Deadline reported.

The UK series featured Aidan Gillen, Charlie Hunnam and Craig Kelly as three gay men living in Manchester's gay village. The series premiered in 1999 on Channel 4.

In 2000, Showtime and Canadian cable channel Showcase launched a version of the series set in Pittsburgh starring Gale Harold, Randy Harrison, Hal Sparks, Peter Paige and Scott Lowell. The show was considered groundbreaking for its depiction of gay characters and lasted five seasons.