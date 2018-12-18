The city of Denver will consider an ordinance that seeks to prohibit therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

According to The Denver Post, the proposed ban will be presented to the City Council committee on Wednesday.

“These terrible practices that target our youth, simply for being who they are, are dangerous and immoral,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a press release. “We're going to make sure that they never happen within our city.”

The proposed ban from Denver's Office of Human Rights and Community Partnerships comes following a recommendation by Denver's LGBTQ Commission.

With the election of Jared Polis in November, Colorado became the first state in the United States to elect an openly gay governor.

