Etta Ng, Jackie Chan's estranged daughter, has responded to critics opposed to her marriage to Andi Autumn.

Ng, 19, and Autumn, 31, married on November 8 in Toronto.

Speaking with Apple Daily, Ng, who came out gay at 12, responded to criticism that she's too young to make such an important decision as marriage and that Autumn, an influencer, only married her for her money.

“No way,” Ng said. “I know what I'm doing. [Autumn] is perfect. I don't know how you want me to explain it.”

“As for people saying she's after my money, I don't have any money! So, I don't know what people think. It's funny to me.”

Ng added that the couple are considering adopting a child.

“There are many children in this world who do not have a family and they yearn for love,” she said.