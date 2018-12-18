Etta Ng, Jackie Chan's estranged
daughter, has responded to critics opposed to her marriage to Andi
Autumn.
Ng, 19, and Autumn, 31, married on
November 8 in Toronto.
Speaking with Apple
Daily, Ng, who came out gay at 12, responded to criticism
that she's too young to make such an important decision as marriage
and that Autumn, an influencer, only married her for her money.
“No way,” Ng said. “I know what
I'm doing. [Autumn] is perfect. I don't know how you want me to
explain it.”
“As for people saying she's after my
money, I don't have any money! So, I don't know what people think.
It's funny to me.”
Ng added that the couple are
considering adopting a child.
“There are many children in this
world who do not have a family and they yearn for love,” she said.