In an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker addressed rumors about his sexuality.

Booker's strong support for LGBT rights and status as a bachelor have led his opponents in past political campaigns to question his sexuality.

“I'm heterosexual,” Booker, 49, said on Thursday.

“Every candidate should run on their authentic self, tell their truth, and more importantly, or mostly importantly, talk about their vision for the country,” he added.

A possible contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, Booker said that he has yet to decide whether he will run.

“I have a pause during the holidays, which is going to be a really great time to meet with family and friends and really start to put some focus on whether to run for president or not,” Booker said.

Booker has traveled to Iowa and New Hampshire in recent months, leading to speculation he is contemplating a run for the White House.