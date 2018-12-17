In an interview with the Philadelphia
Inquirer, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker addressed rumors about
his sexuality.
Booker's strong support for LGBT rights
and status as a bachelor have led his opponents in past political
campaigns to question his sexuality.
“I'm heterosexual,” Booker, 49,
said on Thursday.
“Every candidate should run on their
authentic self, tell their truth, and more importantly, or mostly
importantly, talk about their vision for the country,” he
added.
A possible contender for the Democratic
presidential nomination in 2020, Booker said that he has yet to
decide whether he will run.
“I have a pause during the holidays,
which is going to be a really great time to meet with family and
friends and really start to put some focus on whether to run for
president or not,” Booker said.
Booker has traveled to Iowa and New
Hampshire in recent months, leading to speculation he is
contemplating a run for the White House.