Bermuda's conservative government has appealed a ruling that struck down a law repealing same-sex marriage on the British territory.

Lawmakers approved the Domestic Partnership Act in response to a May, 2017 ruling in favor of gay and lesbian couples marrying.

The Domestic Partnership Act recognizes the unions of gay couples with domestic partnerships, not marriage. Governor John Rankin signed the law in February.

Last month, Bermuda's top court declared the law unconstitutional, blocking its implementation.

According to Reuters, Bermuda's government on Thursday appealed the ruling to London's Privy Council, the highest court of appeal for British territories.

“Constitutional issues are important issues and this Government wants to get it right,” the government is quoted as saying.

Local LGBT rights activist Tony Brannon called the appeal a “cynical, hypocritical attack on the rights and freedoms of others.”