Comedian Sarah Silverman told TMZ that she's done using the word “gay” in her comedy.

The 48-year-old Silverman is a strong supporter of LGBT rights. But she's also faced criticism for using the term in her comedy.

“Are you done saying anything that could be perceived as homophobic?” TMZ asked.

“Yeah, I'm done with that,” Silverman replied. “I think I can find other ways to be funny. I used to say gay all the time. Oh, that's so gay. We're from Boston. That's what we say in Boston. I have gay friends. I just say gay.”

“Then I heard myself and I realized I was like the guy who says, What? I say colored. I have colored friends. And I realized it was stupid. And I'm certainly creative enough to think of other words besides that, that don't hurt people. But I fuck up all the time,” she added.

Last week, as Kevin Hart faced a backlash for using the word “fag” in old tweets, musician and actor Nick Cannon questioned why other comics who used the word had not faced a similar fate. Cannon used Silverman, Amy Schumer and Chelsea Handler – three white women – as examples.

