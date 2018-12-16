In a new photoshoot, Antoni Porowski,
Queer Eye's food and wine guy, leaves little to the
imagination.
In the photo session with photographer
Damon Baker, Porowski strips down to his Calvin Klein underwear.
“In my studio with @antoni at 8AM
listening to Placebo. Ask me anything below,” Baker captioned the
images on his Instagram account.
The black and white images feature
Porowski in his underwear, his hair disheveled. In one particularly
striking image, his hands are pressed inside his underwear and he's
holding his head with a slight tilt, with his eyes peering into the
distance.
The photoshoot comes just days after
Porowski released images of himself with new boyfriend, Flipping
Out alum Trace Lehnhoff, on Instagram.
(Related: Queer
Eye's
Antoni Porowski dating Flipping
Out
alum Trace Lehnhoff.)