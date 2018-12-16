In a new photoshoot, Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye's food and wine guy, leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo session with photographer Damon Baker, Porowski strips down to his Calvin Klein underwear.

“In my studio with @antoni at 8AM listening to Placebo. Ask me anything below,” Baker captioned the images on his Instagram account.

The black and white images feature Porowski in his underwear, his hair disheveled. In one particularly striking image, his hands are pressed inside his underwear and he's holding his head with a slight tilt, with his eyes peering into the distance.

The photoshoot comes just days after Porowski released images of himself with new boyfriend, Flipping Out alum Trace Lehnhoff, on Instagram.

