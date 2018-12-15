The Trump administration on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to allow its ban on transgender troops to take effect.

In a series of tweets last summer, President Donald Trump declared that the military will no longer “accept or allow” transgender troops to serve “in any capacity,” reversing Obama-era policy on transgender individuals serving in the military.

LGBT activists filed four lawsuits challenging the ban, three of which have resulted in preliminary injunctions blocking the ban from taking effect. Two appellate courts have upheld those injunctions.

U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco on Thursday took the unusual step of turning to the Supreme Court for relief before appeals have been exhausted at the appellate level. The government is attempting to jump the line in an effort to reach a conclusion before the high court ends its current term.

Francisco asked the high court to allow the ban to take effect immediately.

“Even if the government were immediately to seek certiorari from an adverse decision of the court of appeals, this court would not be able to review that decision until next term,” the government wrote in one of its filings. “Absent a stay, the nationwide injunction would thus remain in place for at least another year and likely well into 2020 – a period too long for the military to be forced to maintain a policy that it has determined in its professional judgment to be contrary to the nation's interests.”

Shannon Minter, legal director at the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), called the administration's filings “appalling.”

“Basing military policy on animus toward a particular group of people sets a terrible precedent that undermines the integrity of military decision making,” Minter said. “There is no legal basis for a stay, and we are hopeful this belated and unsupported motion will be speedily denied.”