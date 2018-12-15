In a recent interview with The New
York Times, Ellen DeGeneres said that she was considering ending
her successful daytime talk show in 2020.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show debuted
in 2003.
Speaking with the Times,
DeGeneres revealed that in 2016 she was “close to declining” her
contract for the show.
DeGeneres said that her brother,
comedian Vance, advised her to continue the show as a counterweight
to President Donald Trump.
“Her brother has been an advocate for
staying on, making the case that in the age of Trump, the country
needs her positive, unifying voice on television every day,” the
Times
wrote.
DeGeneres' wife, actress Portia de
Rossi, is in the other corner, saying that she should pursue other
ventures.
“I just think she's such a brilliant
actress and stand-up that it doesn't have to be this talk show for
her creativity,” de Rossi said. “There are other things she
could tackle.”
“She gets mad when my brother tells
me I can't stop,” DeGeneres said, referring to her wife.