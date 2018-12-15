In a recent interview with The New York Times, Ellen DeGeneres said that she was considering ending her successful daytime talk show in 2020.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show debuted in 2003.

Speaking with the Times, DeGeneres revealed that in 2016 she was “close to declining” her contract for the show.

DeGeneres said that her brother, comedian Vance, advised her to continue the show as a counterweight to President Donald Trump.

“Her brother has been an advocate for staying on, making the case that in the age of Trump, the country needs her positive, unifying voice on television every day,” the Times wrote.

DeGeneres' wife, actress Portia de Rossi, is in the other corner, saying that she should pursue other ventures.

“I just think she's such a brilliant actress and stand-up that it doesn't have to be this talk show for her creativity,” de Rossi said. “There are other things she could tackle.”

“She gets mad when my brother tells me I can't stop,” DeGeneres said, referring to her wife.