Producers behind the upcoming biopic on the life of Robert Mapplethorpe on Friday released the first trailer for the film.

Mapplethorpe, who is best known for his controversial homoerotic photographs, died in 1989 at the age of 42 from complications related to HIV/AIDS.

Matt Smith (Dr. Who, The Crown) portrays the legendary photographer in Mapplethorpe, which is scheduled for a March 1, 2019 release.

“The film depicts Mapplethorpe’s life from moments before he and Patti Smith moved into the famed Chelsea hotel, home to a world of bohemian chic. Here, he begins photographing its inhabitants and his newfound circle of friends including artists and musicians, socialites, film stars, and members of the S&M underground. Mapplethorpe’s work displayed eroticism in a way that had never been examined nor displayed before to the public,” a synopsis of the film states. “Exploring the intersection of his art, his sexuality and his struggle for mainstream recognition, Mapplethorpe offers a nuanced portrait of an artist at the height of his craft and of the self-destructive impulses that threaten to undermine it all.”

In the trailer, Smith's Mapplethorpe is heard saying: “Photography, it's about light. It's about composition. It's about the personality of the subject. I'm an artist. I would have been a painter but the camera was invented.”

Marianne Rendon plays singer-songwriter-poet Patti Smith, with whom Mapplethorpe had an intense but tumultuous relationship as he struggled with his sexuality.