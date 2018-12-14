Police in New York City have arrested a man suspected of attacking a woman after she kissed another woman on the cheek aboard a subway train.

According to the AP, 54-year-old Allah Allasheed was charged Thursday with assault as a hate crime.

The attack took place on November 30 in Queens aboard an E train bound for Manhattan.

The 20-year-old victim was punched in the back of the head and shoved. She injured her spine when she struck her head on the floor, police said.

According to local reporting, the attack occurred after the victim gave a “goodbye peck on the cheek” to a female friend. The women were attempting to flee as the attacker ranted about sexual orientation. It's uncertain whether either of the women are gay.

Earlier this week, the NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force released a photo and video of the suspect.