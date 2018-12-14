Comedian Josh Thomas, the creator and star of Please Like Me, has promised gay sex in his follow up television series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney-owned Freeform has ordered a 10-episode series from Thomas titled Everything's Gonna Be Okay.

In the series, Thomas plays Nicholas, a neurotic 25-year-old living at home with this father and two teenage half-sisters, one of whom has autism. When his father becomes terminally ill, Nicholas is called on to keep the family together.

Speaking with LGBT glossy OUT, Thomas said that he was excited to include a character with autism.

“I'm really keen to do with autism what I tried to do with mental health in Please Like Me,” Thomas said. “I wanna present it honestly with an awareness that the way it affects people is really varied. So, we are telling an individual story about a girl who happens to have autism as opposed to trying to make big sweeping statements about it.”

Thomas played himself in Please Like Me, which was based on his stand-up comedy. In the show, Thomas struggled with his sexuality. In Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Thomas' character is already out and dating men.

“I would just hate to have my very own TV show that doesn't involve boys kissing,” Thomas said. “In this show, he is very comfortably out and no one is fussed by it. And he like already knows how to bottom. So, I'm not sure how much further 'exploration of sexuality and identity' there will be. But there will be gays in it being gay, I promise. Always.”

A premiere date for Everything's Gonna Be Okay has not been announced.