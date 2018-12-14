Comedian Josh Thomas, the creator and
star of Please Like Me, has promised gay sex in his follow up
television series.
According to The
Hollywood Reporter, Disney-owned Freeform has ordered a
10-episode series from Thomas titled Everything's Gonna Be Okay.
In the series, Thomas plays Nicholas, a
neurotic 25-year-old living at home with this father and two teenage
half-sisters, one of whom has autism. When his father becomes
terminally ill, Nicholas is called on to keep the family together.
Speaking with LGBT glossy OUT,
Thomas said that he was excited to include a character with autism.
“I'm really keen to do with autism
what I tried to do with mental health in Please Like Me,”
Thomas said. “I wanna present it honestly with an awareness that
the way it affects people is really varied. So, we are telling an
individual story about a girl who happens to have autism as opposed
to trying to make big sweeping statements about it.”
Thomas played himself in Please Like
Me, which was based on his stand-up comedy. In the show, Thomas
struggled with his sexuality. In Everything's Gonna Be Okay,
Thomas' character is already out and dating men.
“I would just hate to have my very
own TV show that doesn't involve boys kissing,” Thomas
said. “In this show, he is very comfortably out and no one is
fussed by it. And he like already knows how to bottom. So, I'm not
sure how much further 'exploration of sexuality and identity' there
will be. But there will be gays in it being gay, I promise.
Always.”
A premiere date for Everything's
Gonna Be Okay has not been announced.