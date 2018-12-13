Kansas state Senator Barbara Bollier announced Wednesday she was switching parties to the Democrats.

“Morally, the [Republican] party is not going where my compass resides,” the Shawnee Mission Post quoted Bollier as saying. “I'm looking forward to being in a party that represents the ideals that I do, including Medicaid expansion and funding our K-12 schools.”

Bollier called the state party's opposition to transgender rights “the last straw.”

In February, the state GOP approved a resolution stating that “We believe God created two genders, male and female.”

“That was my final, last straw,” Bollier said. “I support the people of Kansas. I do not condemn whoever they are.”

Bollier also said that President Donald Trump played a role in her decision.

“I can't call it leadership. I don't even know what to call him. He is our president, but he is not representing my value system remotely,” she said in her announcement.

Republicans control the Kansas Senate with a 30-10 majority.