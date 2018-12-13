Out television personality Andy Cohen, an executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, has called out homophobic tweets by former Real Housewives Of New Jersey star James Marchese.

In a series of tweets that started out as a defense of Kevin Hart, who stepped down as Oscars host rather than apologize for old homophobic tweets, Marchese said that having an LGBT child is a “nightmare” for parents.

(Related: Kevin Hart withdraws as Oscar host after furor over homophobic tweets.)

Marchese agreed with Hart's sentiment that he did not want his son to be gay.

“So true NO STRAIGHT MALE wants his son to be gay,” Marchese wrote. “A gay son is a curse that takes away your #family traditions #heritage #lgtbiq is a a parents nightmare that destroys families, ruins holidays like #Christmas #KevinHart we support you! #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder.”

In subsequent tweets, Marchese dismissed users who called him a bigot, and added that the LGBT community has created a crisis in Europe from a “lack of children being born.”

“First bigots are intolerant of others opinions,” he wrote. “The comments below prove you are all bigots. Second, not one comment from a straight male who has sons. Third; Europe is importing muslim men because #lgtbiq has caused a crisis due to lack of children being born.”

In another tweet, Marchese called being gay “a lifestyle choice like being vegan. “You are #FakeNews,” he wrote.

Cohen responded: “Sick. Pray for his poor kids.”

“Creepy that @andy trolls my account,” Marchese messaged back. “IT is SICK to refuse to have women viciously attack & abuse each [other] so you can be famous & become wealthy.”

Marchese and his wife Amber appeared on the sixth season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.