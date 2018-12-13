Out television personality Andy Cohen,
an executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, has
called out homophobic tweets by former Real Housewives Of New
Jersey star James Marchese.
In a series of tweets that started out
as a defense of Kevin Hart, who stepped down as Oscars host rather
than apologize for old homophobic tweets, Marchese said that having
an LGBT child is a “nightmare” for parents.
(Related: Kevin
Hart withdraws as Oscar host after furor over homophobic tweets.)
Marchese agreed with Hart's sentiment
that he did not want his son to be gay.
“So true NO STRAIGHT MALE wants his
son to be gay,” Marchese wrote. “A gay son is a curse that takes
away your #family traditions #heritage #lgtbiq is a a parents
nightmare that destroys families, ruins holidays like #Christmas
#KevinHart we support you! #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder.”
In subsequent tweets, Marchese
dismissed users who called him a bigot, and added that the LGBT
community has created a crisis in Europe from a “lack of children
being born.”
“First bigots are intolerant of
others opinions,” he wrote. “The comments below prove you are
all bigots. Second, not one comment from a straight male who has
sons. Third; Europe is importing muslim men because #lgtbiq has
caused a crisis due to lack of children being born.”
In another tweet, Marchese called being
gay “a lifestyle choice like being vegan. “You are #FakeNews,”
he wrote.
Cohen responded: “Sick. Pray for his
poor kids.”
“Creepy that @andy trolls my
account,” Marchese messaged back. “IT is SICK to refuse to have
women viciously attack & abuse each [other] so you can be famous
& become wealthy.”
Marchese and his wife Amber appeared on
the sixth season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.