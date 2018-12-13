Gia Gunn talks about transitioning in the season 4 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars.

While the show's fourth season opener premieres Friday, VH1 on Tuesday released its first 14 minutes.

During her entrance into the workroom, Gunn, who appeared on season six of RuPaul's Drag Race, talks about her path to “self-discovery.”

“Since season six, I did a huge self-discovery,” said Gunn, who came out transgender last year. “And drag was the gateway for me to realize that I am not a man that dresses up as a woman; I am a woman that participates in the art of drag. It feels amazing to be back in the workroom as the proud trans woman I am. So, get ready because she's here.”

Earlier this year, RuPaul, the show's host, caused some controversy when he told the Guardian: “You can identify as a woman and say you're transitioning, but it changes once you start changing your body. It takes on a different thing; it changes the whole concept of what we're doing.”

In a tweet, he added: “You can take performance enhancing drugs and still be an athlete, just not in the Olympics.”

After receiving some backlash, RuPaul said that transgender contestants are welcome on the show: “In the 10 years we've been casting Drag Race, the only thing we've ever screened for is charisma uniqueness nerve and talent. And that will never change.”