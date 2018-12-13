Gia Gunn talks about transitioning in
the season 4 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars.
While the show's fourth season opener
premieres Friday, VH1 on Tuesday released its first 14 minutes.
During her entrance into the workroom,
Gunn, who appeared on season six of RuPaul's Drag Race, talks
about her path to “self-discovery.”
“Since season six, I did a huge
self-discovery,” said
Gunn, who came out transgender last year. “And drag was the
gateway for me to realize that I am not a man that dresses up as a
woman; I am a woman that participates in the art of drag. It feels
amazing to be back in the workroom as the proud trans woman I am.
So, get ready because she's here.”
(Related: Former
RuPaul's
Drag Race
contestant Gia Gunn comes out as transgender.)
Earlier this year, RuPaul, the show's
host, caused some controversy when he told the Guardian: “You
can identify as a woman and say you're transitioning, but it changes
once you start changing your body. It takes on a different thing; it
changes the whole concept of what we're doing.”
In a tweet, he added: “You can take
performance enhancing drugs and still be an athlete, just not in the
Olympics.”
After receiving some backlash, RuPaul
said that transgender contestants are welcome on the show: “In the
10 years we've been casting Drag Race, the only thing we've
ever screened for is charisma uniqueness nerve and talent. And that
will never change.”