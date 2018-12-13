Director Ang Lee's Brokeback Mountain is among the 25 films the Library of Congress added to the National Film Registry in 2018.

On Wednesday, Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, announced this year's additions. The National Film Registry recognizes and preserves movies that have a “cultural, historic and aesthetic importance to the nation's film heritage.”

Annie Proulx's short story was adapted into a film starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger in 2005.

The film follows Jack Twist (played by Gyllenhaal) and Ennis Del Mar (Ledger), who meet while herding sheep in 1960s Wyoming. Their 20-year relationship ends with the murder of Jack Twist, the victim of a homophobic attack.

Other films added this year to the registry include Bad Day at Black Rock (1955), Broadcast News (1987), Cinderella (1950), Days of Wine and Roses (1962), Dixon-Wanamaker Expedition to Crow Agency (1908), Eve's Bayou (1997), The Girl Without a Soul (1917), Hair Piece: A Film for Nappy-Headed People (1984), Hearts and Minds (1974), Hud (1963), The Informer (1935), Jurassic Park (1993), The Lady from Shanghai (1947), Leaver Her to Heaven (1945), Monterey Pop (1968), My Fair Lady (1964), The Navigator (1924), On the Town (1949), One-Eyed Jacks (1961), Pickup on South Street (1953), Rebecca (1940), The Shining (1980), Smoke Signals (1998), Something Good – Negro Kiss (1898).