Director Ang Lee's Brokeback
Mountain is among the 25 films the Library of Congress added to
the National Film Registry in 2018.
On Wednesday, Carla Hayden, the
Librarian of Congress, announced this year's additions. The National
Film Registry recognizes and preserves movies that have a “cultural,
historic and aesthetic importance to the nation's film heritage.”
Annie Proulx's short story was adapted
into a film starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger in 2005.
The film follows Jack Twist (played by
Gyllenhaal) and Ennis Del Mar (Ledger), who meet while herding sheep
in 1960s Wyoming. Their 20-year relationship ends with the murder of
Jack Twist, the victim of a homophobic attack.
(Related: Jake
Gyllenhaal: Brokeback
Mountain
played a part in gay marriage ruling.)
Other films added this year to the
registry include Bad Day at Black Rock (1955), Broadcast
News (1987), Cinderella (1950), Days of Wine and Roses
(1962), Dixon-Wanamaker Expedition to Crow Agency (1908),
Eve's Bayou (1997), The Girl Without a Soul (1917),
Hair Piece: A Film for Nappy-Headed People (1984), Hearts
and Minds (1974), Hud (1963), The Informer (1935),
Jurassic Park (1993), The Lady from Shanghai (1947),
Leaver Her to Heaven (1945), Monterey Pop (1968), My
Fair Lady (1964), The Navigator (1924), On the Town
(1949), One-Eyed Jacks (1961), Pickup on South Street
(1953), Rebecca (1940), The Shining (1980), Smoke
Signals (1998), Something Good – Negro Kiss (1898).