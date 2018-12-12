In an interview with The Irish Sun,
Michelle Visage said that her family was “frightened” by the
election of President Donald Trump.
The 50-year-old singer is best known
for being a judge on VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's
Drag Race: All Stars.
“I was on a gay cruise [when Trump
was elected] with 300 queer people, as well as my family [husband
David Case, a screenwriter, and daughters Lillie, 18, and Lola, 16],”
Visage
said.
“I've got a queer daughter, and she
was sobbing. It's scary for her. We were frightened to death.”
“He's trying to erase everything our
brothers and sisters have fought so hard to make happen,” she
added.
When asked about her affinity with the
LGBT community, Visage said that she's always felt welcome by the
community.
“It comes down to acceptance. I
never felt welcome in the heteronormative groups,” Visage said.
“I was never pretty enough or cool
enough. I was the class weirdo, but I didn't own that weirdo moniker
until much later.”
“When I moved to New York, the gay
community welcomed me with open arms and told me how beautiful I was.
I will never turn my back on them,” she added.
Visage plays Miss Hedge in the West End
production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, a musical about
a young boy who dreams of becoming a drag queen.