In an interview with The Irish Sun, Michelle Visage said that her family was “frightened” by the election of President Donald Trump.

The 50-year-old singer is best known for being a judge on VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars.

“I was on a gay cruise [when Trump was elected] with 300 queer people, as well as my family [husband David Case, a screenwriter, and daughters Lillie, 18, and Lola, 16],” Visage said.

“I've got a queer daughter, and she was sobbing. It's scary for her. We were frightened to death.”

“He's trying to erase everything our brothers and sisters have fought so hard to make happen,” she added.

When asked about her affinity with the LGBT community, Visage said that she's always felt welcome by the community.

“It comes down to acceptance. I never felt welcome in the heteronormative groups,” Visage said.

“I was never pretty enough or cool enough. I was the class weirdo, but I didn't own that weirdo moniker until much later.”

“When I moved to New York, the gay community welcomed me with open arms and told me how beautiful I was. I will never turn my back on them,” she added.

Visage plays Miss Hedge in the West End production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, a musical about a young boy who dreams of becoming a drag queen.