Carson Kressley has responded to Kevin Hart's decision to step down as host of this year's Oscars amid a growing backlash over old tweets in which he used gay slurs.

Hart, who initially dismissed the furor, said that he decided to pass on the job rather than apologize to the LGBT community. (In a tweet, he later apologized for his “insensitive words.”)

The 49-year-old Kressley spoke with LGBT blog NewNowNext before he hosted Cyndi Lauper's Home for the Holidays concert. Money raised benefits Lauper's True Colors Fund, which is working to end homelessness among LGBT youth.

“Don't mess with the gays,” Kressley said. “It's unfortunate when that happens. It's not great for anybody, but I'm sure they'll find someone magnificent and wonderful and will do a killer job.”

“I'm a Jimmy Kimmel fan,” Kressley answered when asked who should replace Hart. “I think he does a beautiful job.”

Kressley, who appeared on Bravo's makeover show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, currently appears as a judge on VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race and has paired up with Queer Eye alum Thom Filicia for Bravo's design show Get a Room with Carson & Thom.

