Appearing Monday on Fox News' Fox & Friends, Tammy Bruce decried the outrage that pressured Kyler Murray to apologize for old homophobic tweets.

Hours after winning the Heisman Trophy, which recognizes college football's top player of the year, Murray, 21, apologized for tweets, written when he was 14 or 15, in which he used the word “queer” to insult others.

(Related: Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray apologizes for old homophobic tweets.)

Bruce, who is openly gay, defended Murray and suggested that USA Today, which broke the news, had held back on reporting on the tweets until it would harm Murray the most.

“All of us have said something, when we were kids or even as adults, in the moment. And yet, there is this in a weird way this demand that you genuflect in front of the people with whom you may have or maybe didn’t offend. It’s become dangerous.”

“Look, the civil rights movement, all the civil rights movements, were about asking society to not punish us because we might not be understood sometimes, or because we’re different, or because we offend or make people necessarily afraid because of different lifestyle choices, or because we look different, right.”

“And yet, now we’ve gone into a stage where we’re turning back to that framework by the inheritors of the civil rights movement in trying to destroy us for sometimes making a mistake, using a word that’s not approved of, or because we frighten or offend people because of a different lifestyle choice. This has got to end.”

“They must have known, because, in this case it was a USA Today columnist. Holding it for that one moment when you're in the spotlight. Holding it to when it would harm you the most. It's obscene. It's pathetic. It's dangerous, also,” she said, adding that every one should stand up and say it's “unacceptable.”