Hours after winning the Heisman Trophy,
Kyler Murray apologized for homophobic tweets he made when he was in
his mid teens.
The 21-year-old Oklahoma University
quarterback received the Heisman, which recognizes college football's
top player, on Saturday. On Sunday, he apologized for using
homophobic language on social media.
In the tweets, made when he was 14 or
15 years old, Murray use the word “queer” to insult others.
According to Deadline Hollywood, the tweets were deleted on
Sunday.
“I apologize for the tweets that have
come to light tonight from when I was 14 and 15,” Murray said in a
tweet. “I used a poor choice of word that doesn't reflect who I am
or what I believe. I did not intend to single out any individual or
group.”
Despite winning one of college
football's highest honors, Murray is scheduled to report to spring
training in February with the Oakland A's.