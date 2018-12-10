Hours after winning the Heisman Trophy, Kyler Murray apologized for homophobic tweets he made when he was in his mid teens.

The 21-year-old Oklahoma University quarterback received the Heisman, which recognizes college football's top player, on Saturday. On Sunday, he apologized for using homophobic language on social media.

In the tweets, made when he was 14 or 15 years old, Murray use the word “queer” to insult others. According to Deadline Hollywood, the tweets were deleted on Sunday.

“I apologize for the tweets that have come to light tonight from when I was 14 and 15,” Murray said in a tweet. “I used a poor choice of word that doesn't reflect who I am or what I believe. I did not intend to single out any individual or group.”

Despite winning one of college football's highest honors, Murray is scheduled to report to spring training in February with the Oakland A's.