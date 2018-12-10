To mark World AIDS Day, Madonna posted tributes to two friends she lost to the disease, including artist Keith Haring and former roommate Martin Burgoyne.

“Today is #WorldAIDSDay,” she said in an Instagram post on December 1. “Let's pause and reflect. We have lost so many incredible people to this disease and yet we have found no cure. Please GOD in this lifetime. #Wakeupworld #globalfamily.”

In another post, Madonna remembered the stigma Haring faced.

“He was a big AIDS activist when everyone was calling it GAY cancer,” Madonna captioned a photo of herself with Haring. “I was with him the day he died of AIDS. He said what hurt him the most was how people did not want to touch door knobs after he touched them. The discrimination then was next level.”

In a separate post, Madonna shared a old picture of herself in the kitchen of an apartment she shared with Martin Burgoyne, who was 23 when he succumbed to AIDS.

“In my apartment on the L.E.S. [Lower East Side] where I lived with my best friend Martin Burgoyne who died of AIDS,” Madonna wrote in the caption. “I held his hand as his spirit left his body. He was so beautiful and talented and full of life like so many others. In those days, it ravaged people and took so many lives in the blink of an eye. We have come a long way but we still have NO cure! Let's pray for this and more tolerance in the world.”

The 60-year-old Madonna famously included a leaflet on AIDS in the sleeve of her Like a Prayer album.