Transgender boxer Patricio Manuel on Saturday won his debut fight against Hugo Aguilar, making him the first transgender male to compete as a professional boxer in the United States.

According to the Desert Sun, the bout took place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

Manuel said that his unanimous decision victory over Aguilar in the 128-pound super featherweight division made him “really happy.”

“It's a high right now,” said Manuel, 33. “I'm just really happy. This is the definition of true happiness in this moment.”

Manuel, a five-time national amateur champion, competed as a woman in the 2012 Olympic Trials, but a shoulder injury forced him to withdraw.

“I needed all that to happen,” he said. “I don't know if I would be able to perform. I think it needed to happen this way. I'm just really glad with the way everything played out.”

He began hormone treatment in 2014 and surgery the following year.

Manuel had 70 friends and family members in the crowd cheering him on to victory.

He said that he was looking forward to his next fight. “I'm just another boxer that's 1-0 and wants to go to 2-0,” Manuel said.