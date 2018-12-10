Transgender boxer Patricio Manuel on
Saturday won his debut fight against Hugo Aguilar, making him the
first transgender male to compete as a professional boxer in the
United States.
According to the Desert Sun, the
bout took place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio,
California.
Manuel said that his unanimous decision
victory over Aguilar in the 128-pound super featherweight division
made him “really happy.”
“It's a high right now,” said
Manuel, 33. “I'm just really happy. This is the definition of
true happiness in this moment.”
Manuel, a five-time national amateur
champion, competed as a woman in the 2012 Olympic Trials, but a
shoulder injury forced him to withdraw.
“I needed all that to happen,” he
said. “I don't know if I would be able to perform. I think it
needed to happen this way. I'm just really glad with the way
everything played out.”
He began hormone treatment in 2014 and
surgery the following year.
Manuel had 70 friends and family
members in the crowd cheering him on to victory.
He said that he was looking forward to
his next fight. “I'm just another boxer that's 1-0 and wants to go
to 2-0,” Manuel said.