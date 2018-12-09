In a cover interview for UK LGBT glossy
Attitude, Donatella Versace describes President Donald Trump
as “weak.”
The 63-year-old Italian fashion
designer and Versace's chief designer, said that she had grown up
“around gay men.”
“Yes, [I was always] around gay men,”
Versace
said. “But not only gay men, but by artists, real artists:
people who left a mark on history. I mean, I met Andy Warhol. I don’t
think of him as just a gay person, these people are artists. I had
the privilege through Gianni [Versace] and through the gay community
to meet intellectual people: to become accustomed, to be educated, to
learn about the culture. I was a normal classical girl who went to
school and studied history, which I loved as you can see in this
house, but my mind was always a clash between this and what was
around pop culture and high culture and history.”
When asked about Trump, Versace
replied, “It's scary.”
“It’s scary, it cannot go on like
this,” she said. “And I know for that, in my position in
fashion, we can still have a conversation about politics. It’s so
horrible. This is like going back to the past, looking back in
history. We live in a very scary moment for our freedom, for the
freedom of everybody. So, this is a moment to talk about it and say,
‘Guys, listen: don’t be seduced by what you think is a strong
man. That’s not a strong man; that’s a weak man using those words
to put fear in you.'”