A high school in Virginia on Thursday
fired a teacher for refusing to use a transgender student's chosen
pronouns.
According to the
AP, French teacher Peter Vlaming's firing by the West Point
School Board was unanimous.
The board voted to dismiss Vlaming for
insubordination after conducting a four-hour public hearing.
Vlaming, 47, referred to the student,
who transition over the summer to male, using female pronouns in
conversations with other people.
Vlaming informed administrators that
his Christian faith prevented him from referring to the student with
male pronouns after a “slip-up” in which he called the student
“she.”
West Point High Principal Jonathan
Hochman testified that he told Vlaming to use male pronouns to
address the student.
Laura Abel, superintendent of West
Point schools, said that the student and family “felt disrespected”
when asked about a compromise – proposed by Vlaming – to address
the student by his name and avoid female pronouns.
Vlaming said that he was considering a
legal challenge.
“I do think it's a serious question
of First Amendment rights,” he said.