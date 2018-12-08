Queer Eye's grooming guy Jonathan Van Ness on Wednesday reminded followers on Twitter of former President George H.W. Bush's inaction on AIDS.

Bush died on November 30 at the age of 94. The following day, December 1, marked World AIDS Day.

“People died of HIV/AIDS when George HW Bush left office,” Van Ness tweeted. “His inaction allowed the virus to spread, stigma to grow, and [left] so many vulnerable people in the cold. He served our country yes, but his hand guided so many towards HIV & stigma that still lasts today.”

Van Ness also suggested that the Trump administration wasn't doing enough to end the epidemic, saying that the government “has no plan for HIV/AIDS.”

“Serving our country is great but remembering people and their actions clearly and accurately is important,” he added in a separate tweet. “This could happen again, as the current admin has no plan for HIV/AIDS & tells the @CDCgov what and how they're allowed to study and say.”

While in office, Bush signed into law the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which protects people with HIV and AIDS from discrimination, and the Ryan White Comprehensive AIDS Resources Emergency Act, which provides treatment funding for low-income people living with HIV.

LGBT activist Urvashi Vaid, the former head of the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force, on Monday told the New York Times that Bush “did not lead on AIDS.”